Kohima: The Nagaland government has further extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 30. Earlier, the restrictions were imposed till June 18. This is the fourth extension of the lockdown in the state since May 14. Speaking to the media, the Nagaland government’s spokesperson and advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon said, “The high-powered committee on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a meeting today, decided to extend the lockdown till June 30.” Also Read - Woman Allegedly Stripped and Raped Multiple Times by Surat Cop for Not Wearing Mask M

On being asked about the reason for the extension, Kikon said, “The COVID situation in the state is improving but we are still not out of the woods. The positivity rate is declining but it needs to go down below five percent. Also, we need to inoculate more than 50 per cent of the population.” Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

“We acknowledge the inconvenience faced by the people but given the circumstances, we have to continue with the lockdown for now,” Kikon said. He said that district task forces on COVID-19 will work out relaxations or stricter restrictions as per the local situation. Also Read - International Flights: UAE Now Allows Silver Residency Permit Holders To Fly From India

During the start of the lockdown on May 14, Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally was 17,531. It soared to 23,854 till Tuesday. However, the state has been recording more recoveries than fresh cases. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients has improved from 71.98 per cent on May 17 to 82.81 per cent on Tuesday. The caseload includes 19,753 cured people, while the number of active cases has come down to 2,972. Nagaland has so far registered 459 fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)