Kohima: As the Covid cases dip in the state, the Nagaland government plans to further ease the ongoing covid-induced lockdown. The state government on Thursday announced the second phase of ‘Unlock’ for seven days from July 11-17. The first phase of ‘Unlock’ was initiated for 10 days from July 1-10.Also Read - Home Ministry Declares Nagaland Disturbed Area For 6 More Months Till Dec 31 Under AFSPA

High Powered Committee (HPC) for COVID-19 spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon took to Twitter and said that the respective district task forces (DTFs) will issue revised SOPs. He added that the HPC also reviewed the preparation for the next wave of COVID-19 in the state. Also Read - Nagaland Lockdown Extended till June 30, District Task Forces to Discuss on Relaxations Soon

“The HPC has decided to begin unlock 2 from 11th to 17th July with further relaxations. DTFs will issue the revised SOPs & will be made available on all platforms. HPC reviewed the preparation for the next wave. SELECT Train service will be allowed with Strict SOPs,” tweeted Kikon. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Updates, June 15: Now You Can Travel to These Indian States And Union Territories

Kikon also added that in ‘Unlock 2, select train services will be allowed to run in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The HPC had earlier informed that more activities will be re-opened in a phased manner while continuing with the existing lockdown measures.