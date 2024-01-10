Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland Lottery Result 10.01.2024 For 1PM LIVE: Check Dear Indus Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: January 10, 2024 1:02 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result LIVE Update Today
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will be announced.  In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 10.01.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 10.01.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defea

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:47 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result 10.01.2024 For 1 PM Coming soon

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 10.01.2024 Live: Lottery Ticket Price

    For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will be announced.

