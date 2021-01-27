Nagaland Lottery Department has officially released the Nagaland State Lottery Result on the official website. The participants who bought 27/1/21 Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM or Nagaland State Lottery Night / Evening tickets can check the results now. Also Read - Nagaland Lottery Result 27 Jan 2021 Today: Dear Torsa Morning Result RELEASED | Check Prize Money Awarded to Winners

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. The ticket costs Rs 6 only. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland's evening lottery sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash.

If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize.

The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below –

Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)

Copy of the claim forms available online

A government-recognised photo ID and

A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Monday

Dear Flamingo

₹ 26 Lakh

Tuesday

Dear Parrot

₹ 26.01 Lakh

Wednesday

Dear Eagle

₹ 26.02 Lakh

Thursday

Dear Falcon

₹ 26.03 Lakh

Friday

Dear Vulture

₹ 26 .04 Lakh

Saturday

Dear Ostrich

₹ 26.05 Lakh

Sunday

Dear Hawk

₹ 26.06 Lakh