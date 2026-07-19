8 killed, 12 injured after multiple landslides ravage Nagaland’s Mon district

Mon town in Nagaland remains the worst affected by the landslides, with officials reporting that eight people lost their lives after rainfall triggered a major landslide. Four bodies have been recovered, and rescue operations are still underway for those missing.

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A landslide has caused the death of several people in Nagaland. Image Credit: @SPhangnon/X

Eight people were killed while 12 others were injured after multiple landslides hit different parts of Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday. Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.

“Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations,” Wennyei Konyak said.

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He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents. Meanwhile, BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslides that claimed lives in Mon district and the landslide that severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung district, causing immense suffering to many families.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslides which have claimed precious lives in Mon District and by the landslide that has severely effected Tuli area under Mokokchung District, causing immense suffering to many families,” Yepthomi said in a statement.

Extending his condolences, he said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty grants them strength, comfort and courage to endure this irreparable loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery to those who were injured and express my deepest solidarity with all those effected by the devastating disaster.”

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He also lauded the efforts of personnel engaged in relief operations, saying, “I sincerely commend and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Rescue Teams, District Administration, Security Personnel, Medical Professionals, Volunteers and all those engaged in relief and rescue operations. Their unwavering dedication and selfless service during this time of crisis are truly commendable.”

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may all those effected find strength, resilience and hope as they recover from this tragic calamity. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families and everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he added.

With inputs from ANI