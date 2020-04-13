Kohima: A man from Nagaland tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, making it the first case reported from the state. The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Man Dies in Assam, First COVID-19 Casualty From State And Northeast

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.#AssamCares — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2020

“A man from Nagaland has tested positive for COVID-19. He travelled from Kolkata to Dimapur on March 24, after which he was home quarantined,” the state government said in a statement.

Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom, also tweeted about the development and added that whoever came in contact with the person will be quarantined.

Unfortunately one person from Dimapur has tested positive of COVID-19 & is under treatment at GMCH at Guwahati. Anyone who came into contact with the person will be immediately quarantined,also certain locations will be sealed for general safety. — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) April 12, 2020

Following the news, as a precautionary measure, several localities in Kohima and Zion Hospital, Dimapur where the patient was earlier admitted has been sealed. Meanwhile, family members of the patient have already been shifted to the government quarantine centre.

The government has also started contact tracing for all passengers who were on the same flight taken by the patient on March 24.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast India has risen to 36.