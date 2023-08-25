Home

Nagaland Shawl, Gond Painting, Surahi From Telangana: What PM Modi Gifted to BRICS Leaders

For the unversed, Bidrivase is a purely Indian innovation of 500-year-old Persian, exclusive to Bidar.

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in South Africa for BRICS Summit 2023, has gifted various indigenous gifts to world leaders. Some of the precious gifts include a painting, a shawl and a Surahi to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife and first lady Tshepo Motsepe.

In a statement, PM Modi said his visit to South Africa was a very productive one and the BRICS Summit was fruitful and historic as it welcomed new countries to this forum.

In a latest development, the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Thursday decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the group, sealing a long-drawn process.

Apart from PM Modi, various leaders from Brazil, South Africa and China attended the meeting while Russia President Vladimir Putin participated virtually.

Surahi From Telangana

For the unversed, Bidrivase is a purely Indian innovation of 500-year-old Persian, exclusive to Bidar. Bidrivase is cast with an alloy of Zinc, Copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar Fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the Zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.

Nagaland Shawl

PM Modi also gifted Nagaland shawl to the First Lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe. Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in the state of Nagaland.

These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs and the use of traditional weaving techniques which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Gond Painting From Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi gifted Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh to the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms.

The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, limestone powder, etc.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has strongly proposed permanent membership of the African Union in G20, and if all goes through, the grouping might soon become ‘G21’, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Thursday.

PM Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

“India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

