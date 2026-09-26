EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Nagaland spurious liquor tragedy: 19 Dead in 2 days, Special Investigation Team formed to probe matter

Nagaland spurious liquor tragedy: 19 Dead in 2 days, Special Investigation Team formed to probe matter

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 26, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
nagaland liquor death hooch tragedy
Nagaland spurious liquor tragedy: 19 Dead in 2 days, Special Investigation Team formed to probe matter | Image: AI

Nagaland Spurious Liquor Tragedy: A tragic incident has surfaced in Nagaland where at least 19 people have lost their lives in recent days after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Following the tragedy, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the reasons behind the deaths. The SIT will also trace the source and supply network of the suspected spurious liquor, despite the state having a prohibition law since 1990.

Read more: Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 28, Govt Forms Panel to Probe Matter | Top Developments

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.