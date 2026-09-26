Nagaland spurious liquor tragedy: 19 Dead in 2 days, Special Investigation Team formed to probe matter

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

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Nagaland spurious liquor tragedy: 19 Dead in 2 days, Special Investigation Team formed to probe matter | Image: AI

Nagaland Spurious Liquor Tragedy: A tragic incident has surfaced in Nagaland where at least 19 people have lost their lives in recent days after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Following the tragedy, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the reasons behind the deaths. The SIT will also trace the source and supply network of the suspected spurious liquor, despite the state having a prohibition law since 1990.