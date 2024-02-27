Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Result 27.02.2024 For 1PM DECLARED: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SOON

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 27-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Published: February 27, 2024 12:08 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result February 12 For 1PM Winner List LIVE

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 27-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Here, we will update all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Result 27.02.2024.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Feb 27, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 27.02.2024 Live: History

    In the year 1972, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretary of Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Feb 27, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 27-02-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Feb 27, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 27-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

