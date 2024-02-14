Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14.02.2024 For 1PM ANNOUNCED: Dear Indus Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon

Published: February 14, 2024 11:46 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 14-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, will be announced. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Feb 14, 2024 12:01 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 14.02.2024 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Feb 14, 2024 11:47 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 14-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, will be announced.

