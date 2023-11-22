Top Recommended Stories

  • Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 22 NOVEMBER For 1 PM LIVE: Dear INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon
live

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, will be announced.

Updated: November 22, 2023 11:49 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

Live Updates

  • Nov 22, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 22.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 22.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result

  • Nov 22, 2023 11:40 AM IST

  • Nov 22, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: Prize Winners Tax
    Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Nov 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad: The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

  • Nov 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, will be announced.

