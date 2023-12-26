Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 26.12.2023 Result For 6PM and 8PM DECLARED: Check Dear WAVE EVENING Lucky Draw Winners List Soon

Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 26-12-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First

Updated: December 26, 2023 1:25 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 26-12-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 26.12.2023 Result For 6PM: Check Dear WAVE EVENING Lucky Draw Winners List Soon

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 26.12.2023 Result For 1PM Declared

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 26.12.2023 Result For 1 PM COMING SOON

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 26.12.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 26.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 26, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 26-12-2023 Tuesday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 26.12.2023 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 26.12.2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price

    Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

  • Dec 26, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 26-12-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday.

