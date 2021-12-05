Kohima: The Nagaland government on Sunday snapped the mobile internet services in the state to control the law and order situation. “Mobile internet/data services/ bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district prohibited with immediate effect until further notice,” Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in an order. In a tragic incident, nearly 13 civilians were killed in a firing incident in Mon district of Nagaland. The incident took place last night, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.Also Read - Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Apply For Various Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in | Application Begins From Dec 6

Comment on the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it. He also appealed for peace from all sections of society. "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

Ordering a Court of Inquiry into the incident, Army said that one of its personnel was also killed and several others were seriously injured. It said that the incident and its aftermath is "deeply regretted" and the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level.

Home Minister Amit Shah also assured high-level enquire into the incident. “Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,” Amit Shah said.