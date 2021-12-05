Kohima: Violence erupted in Nagaland hours after 13 civilians were killed by security forces in a case of “mistaken identity” when a counter-insurgency operation went amiss in Tiru village of Mon district in the state. The incident took place last night, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.Also Read - BJP Will Never Topple Current Rajasthan Govt, Will Come to Power With Strong Mandate in 2023: Amit Shah in Jaipur

The incident took place when the personnel of Assam Rifles mistook some coal mine workers returning home in a pickup van to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K). Those who were killed in the ambush were from the Konyak tribe of Nagaland. December is a festival month for Nagas and all tribes in the state.

Comment on the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it. He also appealed for peace from all sections of society. "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."