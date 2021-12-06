New Delhi: The sensational violence in Nagaland that left 14 civilians and a soldier dead on Sunday led to a face-off in Parliament today, with the opposition demanding an inquiry and compensation for the families of those killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers to discuss the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that the central government regretted the deaths of the 14 civilians.Also Read - Nagaland Killings: Army Unit Named In Suo Moto FIR | Key Points

"Army had received info on movement of extremists in Oting, Mon. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon," the HM said.

"Six out of the 8 people in vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," he said.

As a result, one jawan of the security forces died; many other jawans injured. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse crowd. This caused death of 7 more civilians, some others injured. Local administration and police tried to bring the situation to normalcy: HM

Current situation is tense but under control. On 5th December, Nagaland DGP & Commissioner visited the site. FIR registered & keeping the seriousness in mind, probe handed over to State Crime Police Station. SIT formed, it has been directed to complete probe within a month: HM in LS

