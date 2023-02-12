Earthquake Of 4.0 Magnitude Jolts Assam’s Nagaon Today
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Nagaon in Assam on February 12.
Nagaon: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam today. According to National Centre of Seismology the tremors occurred at 10km depth in Nagaon at around 4:18 pm on Sunday evening. So far no causalities or damage of property has been reported.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/PjMvnoeE15 @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/dEOcXXWyS0
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2023
It is a developing story, more details awaited.
