Updated: February 12, 2023 5:08 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Earthquake Of 4.0 Magnitude Jolts Assam's Nagaon Today
Nagaon: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam today. According to National Centre of Seismology the tremors occurred at 10km depth in Nagaon at around 4:18 pm on Sunday evening. So far no causalities or damage of property has been reported. 

It is a developing story, more details awaited.

Published Date: February 12, 2023 5:00 PM IST

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 5:08 PM IST

