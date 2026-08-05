Nagpur crime: Man pushes girlfriend into river over marriage dispute, arrested in 18 hours

The crime came to light after a railway trackman who was nearby reportedly witnessed the woman being pushed into the river. He immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

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A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 29-year-old girlfriend by pushing her off a bridge into the Kanhan River after an argument over marriage. The accused was tracked down and arrested within 18 hours of the incident. The accused, identified as Monu alias Akash Kishore Manpiya, is a resident of Bhilgaon. The victim, Ashwini alias Rashmi alias Ashi De, lived in the Khamla area of Nagpur.

According to maharashtratimes.com, the two were in a relationship for some time. Investigators said Ashi had been asking Monu to marry her. Police also claimed that Monu had been urging her to withdraw a complaint she had earlier filed against him. The disagreement over these issues reportedly led to frequent arguments between them.

On Friendship Day, the couple spent most of the day together. In the evening, Monu dropped Ashi at her home. However, police said he returned later that night and the two left on Ashi’s scooter.

They first went to Motha Tajbagh and later travelled to Khaparkheda, where they stayed for a few hours. According to the investigation, they reached the Kanhan River bridge at around 2:08 am. Another argument allegedly broke out there.

Police said Monu allegedly assaulted Ashi before pushing her off the bridge into the river. CCTV footage and the investigation suggest that he left the spot on her scooter at around 2:17 am, with the entire incident unfolding in just nine minutes.

The crime came to light after a railway trackman who was nearby reportedly witnessed the woman being pushed into the river. He immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

After identifying the victim, police registered a murder case and began searching for the accused. Acting under the supervision of senior officers, a team from Kanhan Police Station traced and arrested Monu within 18 hours.

The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody until August 11. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.