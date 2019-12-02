New Delhi: Amid reports of the unnerving details on the rape and murder case of Telangana veterinarian, a 35-year-old man was on Sunday paraded naked on the streets of Nagpur’s Pardi area for attempting to rape a 4-year-old toddler.

According to the police reports, the rape attempt-accused, identified as Jawahar Vaidya, worked as a daily cash collection agent for a co-operative society bank in Nagpur and used to visit the victim’s house frequently for the same purpose.

“Vaidya visits the house of the girl every day for collecting cash. Finding the girl alone on Sunday evening, he tried to sexually assault her. Suddenly, the mother of the girl returned home and raised an alarm, following which her neighbours rushed to the spot,” the police stated.

As soon as the word spread, the local people gathered around and thrashed him. Then, they tied his hands with a rope and forced him to march naked on the streets before finally handing him to the police.

A case was registered against Vaidya under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Pardi police station.

Notably, the incident comes to light at a time when the entire country is already fuming over the brutal rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Telangana, an episode that is being termed as ‘Nirbhaya’ part two. Several protests have been organised in various parts of the country demanding capital punishment for the four accused.