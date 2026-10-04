Nagpur shocker: Wife kills husband 8 months after inter-caste love marriage over extramarital affair, caught after 2 months

Thane police have arrested a 29-year-old woman who had been absconding in connection with the murder of her husband in Nagpur.

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Nagpur shocker: Wife kills husband 8 months after inter-caste love marriage over extramarital affair, caught after 2 months | Image: AI

Nagpur Shocker: A shocking and horrifying incident has surfaced from Maharashtra, where a 29-year-old woman, who had been absconding, was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in Nagpur. The woman was nabbed by the police after two months. Deepali alias Bali Vijay Salunke was arrested in Thane on Saturday. The deceased husband was identified as 27-year-old Gaurav Ragde, who was an autorickshaw driver in Nagpur city.

What Exactly Happened?

The case began after Gaurav Ragde learned about Deepali’s alleged relationship with Rishikesh Khode. Deepali and Ragde got hitched eight months ago. It was an inter-caste love marriage. However, after some months Deepali left Ragde’s home and started living separately.

On August 20, Ragde informed his father that he was going to Narendra Nagar to settle the dispute with Deepali over her extramarital affair with Khode. According to police, the victim was drinking with two associates at the time.

At 5 pm, a heated brawl broke out between Ragde and the group.

Ragde’s father told police that Khode and his friends allegedly attacked his son with a knife at Deepali’s instigation. Ragde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Key Highlights

29-year-old Deepali was arrested in Thane two months after her husband was allegedly killed in Nagpur.

Victim was identified as Gaurav Ragde, a 27-year-old autorickshaw driver.

Ragde had married Deepali eight months ago in an inter-caste love marriage.

The couple started living separately after Ragde allegedly learned about Deepali’s relationship with Rishikesh Khode.

On August 20, Ragde went to Narendra Nagar to settle the dispute, where he was allegedly attacked with a knife.

Deepali allegedly fled after the crime but was arrested in Thane.

Deepali Fled After Crime

Deepali left her home and went into hiding after the incident. The 29-year-old is a resident of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Thane.

According to senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi of the Thane Crime Branch Anti-Extortion Cell, the accused woman confessed to her role in the crime and has been handed over to Beltarodi police in Nagpur.

Deepali’s arrest in Thane is a key development in the Nagpur murder case. Police allege that a dispute over her extramarital relationship with Khode led to the killing of her husband.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.