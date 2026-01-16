Home

News

Nagpur NMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from Shiv Sena

Nagpur NMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from Shiv Sena

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of “vote chori” (vote theft), calling it an anti-national act and alleging that the poll body is undermining public faith in democracy.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Results 2026: The counting for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections is currently underway. In Jalgaon, the BJP was leading in 12 seats, the Shiv Sena in five and the NCP in one, while the Congress, NCP (SP), Sena (UBT), MNS and others were yet to register any leads. It is important to note that there are 2,447,494 number of voters who will elect 38 ward members. NMC has 38 wards across the city.

Nagpur NMC Election Results 2026 Winners List:

The list will be updated soon.

BMC Elections Winner List So Far:

Ward no 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar ( BJP)

Ward no 19- Prakash Tawde ( BJP)

Ward No 20- Deepak Tawde (BJP)

Ward No 32- Geeta Bhandari (UBT)

Ward No 36- Siddarth Sharma , BJP

Ward No 50- Vikram Rajput

Ward No 51- Varsha Tembelkar ( Shivsena)

Ward 60- Meghna Kakade ( UBT)

Ward 87- Krishna Parkar (BJP)

Ward No 103- Hetal Gala BJP

Ward no 107- Neel kirit somaiya , BJP

Ward No 123- Sunil More,UBT

Ward no 124- Shakina Shaikh , UBT

Ward No 135- Navnath Ban BJP

Ward No 135- Navnath Ban BJP Ward 156- Ashwini matekar ( shivsena)

Ward no 157- Asha Tavde ,BJP

Ward no 163-Shaila Lande , ( Shivsena)

Ward No 165- Ashraf Azmi , congress

182- Milind Vaidya UBT

183- Asha Kale congress

193- Hemangi Vardikar

201- Iram Siddiqui , others

204- Anil Kokid,shivsena

207- Rohidas Lokhande ,BJP

214- Ajay Patil BJP

215- Santosh Dhole BJP

In Nashik, which has 122 seats, the BJP was leading in six seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with four, NCP and NCP (SP) with one seat each, Sena (UBT) with two, MNS with one, and others in two seats, while the Congress was yet to open its account.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of “vote chori” (vote theft), calling it an anti-national act and alleging that the poll body is undermining public faith in democracy. He said the Election Commission was “gaslighting citizens,” adding that such actions have led to a collapse of trust in India’s democratic institutions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.