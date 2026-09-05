Nagpur woman skips cooking to attend dance class, husband kills her; Post-mortem reveals neck fracture, ruptured intestine

Police allege that the dispute turned violent, with husband assaulting wife by hitting her on the neck and abdomen with his hands. The incident allegedly took place in front of their two children.

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Nagpur woman skips cooking to attend dance class, husband kills her; Post-mortem reveals neck fracture, ruptured intestine (PTI/File)

A 38-year-old woman died during treatment in Nagpur after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband following an argument over cooking. The incident took place at Govind City in Sainagar, Jhingabai Takli, within the limits of Mankapur police station. The deceased was identified as Yamini Krishna Lal Yadav. Her 41-year-old husband, Krishna Lal Yadav, has been arrested in connection with the case. The couple has two children.

According to police, Krishna Lal returned home from work and asked Yamini to prepare food for him and their children.

At the time, Yamini was reportedly getting ready to attend a dance class being held in their housing society. She refused to cook, following which an argument broke out between the couple.

Police allege that the dispute turned violent, with Krishna Lal assaulting Yamini by hitting her on the neck and abdomen with his hands. The incident allegedly took place in front of their two children. Police also said Yamini retaliated during the altercation.

Krishna Lal was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

After the alleged assault, Yamini complained of pain in her neck and abdomen and asked her husband to get painkillers.

Krishna Lal reportedly went to a nearby medical store but returned without the medicine after finding the shop closed.

Yamini’s condition later deteriorated. Her abdomen began swelling as she suffered serious internal injuries to her intestine.

When her condition became critical, Krishna Lal took her to Max Hospital in Mankapur, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Post-Mortem reveals serious injuries

Initially, Mankapur police registered a case of accidental death and sent Yamini’s body to Mayo Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The autopsy report, however, revealed a fracture in her neck bone and severe intestinal injuries, with the intestine having ruptured.

The findings led police to question Krishna Lal about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Following the inquiry, police arrested Krishna Lal and booked him in a murder case in connection with the alleged assault.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including the circumstances that led to the woman’s death and the events that took place inside the house.