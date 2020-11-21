New Delhi: The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota, were in touch with Pakistani handlers in Shakargarh area of Punjab’s Narowal district in Pakistan, a report by India Today said on Saturday. Also Read - Tina Dabi, Athar Khan File For Divorce in Jaipur's Family Court | How The IAS Couple Had The Perfect Love Story

Police found a digital mobile radio manufactured by a Pakistani company 'Micro Electronics' and QMobile smartphone from the four killed terrorists. They also found texts that indicated that the terrorists were in touch with Pakistani handlers.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the terrorists were in talks with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) operational commanders Mufti Rauf Asghar and Qari Zarar and were intending to wreak havoc in the Valley.