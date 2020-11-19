New Delhi: Hours after four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in a gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said terrorists whosoever crosses the Line of Control to infiltrate into India would be dealt with in the same manner and would not be able to go back. Also Read - 4 Terrorists Killed During Encounter With Forces in J&K's Nagrota; Cops Say 'Big Attack' Likely Amid DDC Polls

Heaping praise for the troops who carried out the operation against terrorists hiding in a truck laden with apples, the Army Chief said that there was a great deal of synergy between the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary troops deployed there. Also Read - J&K: 12 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in Pulwama, Area Cordoned Off

“This was a very successful operation by the security forces. It shows the high degree of synergy between all the security forces operating on the ground,” General Naravane told ANI. Also Read - Avalanche Hits Army Post in J&K's Kupwara, One killed

Security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army were put on alert after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists.

Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 AM when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza.

After the four terrorists were killed during the encounter, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley.

As per updates, a significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was recovered from their possession.

Police said the terrorists had come to execute a big plan which has now been foiled. Reacting to the success of the security forces, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “No outside force can derail us from our mission of peace and progress.”

The recovered weapons indicate that the terrorists belong to JeM. Police further said that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is exploiting the International Boundary area in Punjab Jammu sector to push in maximum number of terrorists.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, Pakistani forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated.

“Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LOC),” he said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)