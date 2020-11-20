New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence officials over Nagrota encounter in which four suspected JeM terrorists were killed by forces on Thursday. The meeting came after it was found that terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack. Also Read - Nagrota Encounter: Army Chief Says Terrorists Crossing LoC Won't Survive, MEA Calls For Restraint | Top Points

Notablt, a total of four terrorists were yesterday morning gunned down during an encounter with security forces near Ban toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota. The four terrorists were suspected to belong from terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Also Read - Army Refutes Reports of India Carrying Strikes In PoK Acrorss LoC, Calls Them 'Fake'

While addressing a press conference, IG of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh had yesterday said that they were suspecting a “big terror attack” ahead of DDC election in the Valley. Also Read - Manipur: 3 Suspected NSCN-IM Militants Injured in Gunfight With Security Forces, Hideout Busted

Police said the terrorists came to execute a big plan which had been foiled. Reacting to the success of the security forces, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said, “No outside force can derail us from our mission of peace and progress.”

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said terrorists whenever cross the Line of Control to infiltrate into India would be dealt with in the same manner and would not be able to go back.