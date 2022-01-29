Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Nainital constituency is one of the 70 electoral Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand state in India. It includes Nainital area of Nainital District. In 2017, the Nainital constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Also Read - Rudraprayag: Will BJP Score Chauka with Fourth Win From This Seat or Congress, AAP May Pose Challenge?
In 2017, Sanjeev Arya of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sarita Arya from Congress with a margin of 7247 votes.
As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.
This year, the Nainital Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).
Key candidates from Nainital Assembly Constituency
Sanjeev Arya from Congress
Sarita Arya from BJP
Jarnail Singh Kaali from AAP
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Nainital
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Sanjeev Arya
|BJP
|Winner
|30,036
|49.03%
|7,247
|Sarita Arya
|INC
|Runner Up
|22,789
|37.20%
|Hem Chandra Arya
|IND
|3rd
|5,505
|8.99%
|K.l Arya
|IND
|4th
|1,035
|1.69%
|Sunder Lal Arya
|BSP
|5th
|997
|1.63%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|6th
|899
|1.47%
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Dates of polling: February 14
Date of counting: March 10, 2022