Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Nainital constituency is one of the 70 electoral Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand state in India. It includes Nainital area of Nainital District. In 2017, the Nainital constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, Sanjeev Arya of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sarita Arya from Congress with a margin of 7247 votes.

As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

This year, the Nainital Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Nainital Assembly Constituency

Sanjeev Arya from Congress

Sarita Arya from BJP

Jarnail Singh Kaali from AAP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Nainital

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sanjeev Arya BJP Winner 30,036 49.03% 7,247 Sarita Arya INC Runner Up 22,789 37.20% Hem Chandra Arya IND 3rd 5,505 8.99% K.l Arya IND 4th 1,035 1.69% Sunder Lal Arya BSP 5th 997 1.63% None Of The Above NOTA 6th 899 1.47%

Results of Previous Years in Nainital

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Sanjeev Arya BJP Winner 30,036 49.03% 7,247 Sarita Arya INC Runner Up 22,789 37.20% 2012 Sarita Arya INC Winner 25,563 50% 6,308 Hem Chandra Arya BJP Runner Up 19,255 37% 2007 Kharak Singh Bohara BJP Winner 12,347 24% 367 Dr. Narayan Singh Jantwal UKKD Runner Up 11,980 24% 2002 Narayan Singh Jantiwal UKKD Winner 10,864 27% 2,347 Jaya Bisht INC Runner Up 8,517 21%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022