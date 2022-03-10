Nainital Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time to choose the right leader from the Nainital assembly constituency and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Nainital Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Follow the latest updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Nainital.Also Read - Khatima Election Result LIVE: Will Pushkar Singh Dhami Retain Seat? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Nainital constituency is one of the 70 electoral Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand state in India. In 2017, Sanjeev Arya of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sarita Arya from Congress with a margin of 7247 votes. The key candidates from Nainital Assembly Constituency include Sanjeev Arya from Congress, Sarita Arya from BJP and Jarnail Singh Kaali from AAP. The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 was held in a single phase on February 14.