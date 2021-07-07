Dehradun: Days after Nainital and Mussorie witnessed a massive influx of tourists, the Nainital High Court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand government to present its response in court about the crowds of tourists in the region. The court’s order came just days after the Uttarakhand government began its unlocking process and eased Covid-19 restrictions. While the progression towards unlocking brought relief to the locals, it also attracted a crowd of tourists to the hill cities of Nainital and Mussoorie. The massive increase in footfall was witnessed even amidst the fear of the possible third wave of the pandemic.Also Read - Top 5 Budget Friendly Travel Destinations in North India | Must Watch Video

Earlier on Tuesday, the government at the Centre issued a stern warning and indicated that the authorities can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols are not complied with. During a press briefing Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with."

Earlier yesterday, the government also took to Twitter to share a message of caution for tourists. Amid fears of an impending third Covid wave, the government appealed to people to ensure social distancing rules and requested them to stay home amid the pandemic.