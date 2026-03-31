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Nalanda stampede: 8 dead in stampede-like situation at Sheetla Temple

Nalanda stampede: 8 dead in stampede-like situation at Sheetla Temple

At least eight women were killed as overcrowding led to a stampede‑like situation at the Sheetla Temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday.

Nalanda stampede: 8 dead in stampede-like situation at Sheetla Temple

Nalanda: At least eight women lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries after a stampede-like situation occurred on Tuesday during a religious gathering at the Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district. The incident took place when a large number of devotees gathered at the temple for offering prayers. This led to a stampede-like situation, during which several people were crushed.

#WATCH | Bihar: A stampede occurred during puja at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Nalanda. Injuries reported, deaths feared. More details awaited. Visuals from the spot as an ambulance reaches here. pic.twitter.com/1UU0kwN6OA — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026



Mamata Devi, a devotee told news agency ANI that, “It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata’s darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement…An ambulance has reached here. It is so crowded here. Administration is not here.”

#WATCH | Nalanda, Bihar: Mamata Devi, a devotee, says, “It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata’s darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement…An ambulance has reached… pic.twitter.com/kE4c3YofFX — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026



Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations.

After receiving the distress call, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. In the video shared by news agency ANI, several people can be seen gathering at the premises of the temple.

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In 2025, at least nine people, mostly women and children, were killed in a similar stampede-like situation at Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The incident took place due to a large gathering at the temple on the day of Ekadashi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that overcrowding at the temple was caused by a heavy rush, which later triggered the stampede.

“A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. “The sudden surge of devotees led to chaos and panic, resulting in this tragic incident,” the CMO said in a statement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced four lakh ex-gratia of Rs six lakh for the next of kin of deceased.

Nalanda Maa Sheetla Mandir stampede | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of deceased. pic.twitter.com/vOpmV4332c — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of deceased,” ANI tweeted.

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