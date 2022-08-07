New Delhi: Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was appointed as the director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi became the first woman to hold the position and her appointment is for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders.Also Read - Who Is Ruchira Kamboj, India's First Woman Permanent Representative At UN

Kalaiselvi succeeds Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of the CSIR upon Mande’s retirement.

Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi