NALSAR graduates’ advocate enrolment put on hold over CJI invite controversy

The BCI has temporarily halted the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates as advocates following a row over students’ opposition to CJI Surya Kant attending the convocation as chief guest. The council has asked the Vice-Chancellor for a report and said enrolment may go ahead if the inquiry finds no disciplinary issue.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/nalsar-graduates-advocate-enrolment-put-on-hold-over-cji-invite-controversy-8500987/ Copy

A new twist has taken place in the CJI invitation row as the Bar Council of India (BCI) has asked all State Bar Councils to put on hold the enrolment of students graduating from NALSAR Hyderabad in 2026 until further orders, reported news website India Today. The move comes amid a controversy surrounding the university’s invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to attend its convocation as chief guest.

According to the BCI’s order issued on Thursday, students who earn their law degrees from NALSAR University of Law in 2026 will not be eligible for enrolment as advocates by State Bar Councils until further orders.

Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council, issued the order after the Council took note of reports and public-domain material related to what it described as an organised campaign during NALSAR’s convocation.

The council has sought a verified report from the university within three days and said it will consider the matter on August 19, once the vice-chancellor submits the report.

The council has directed NALSAR to identify, using verifiable material, the individuals allegedly involved in initiating and coordinating the campaign. It has also sought information on those who organised meetings, dealt with the media, managed social media platforms or groups for coordination, or encouraged any boycott or disruption of the convocation or events linked to the CJI.

The council has sought details on whether any student organisation, including the student bar council or students’ union, was involved in organising or circulating the campaign. It has also asked the university to identify any faculty member, research scholar, alumnus or outsider who may have helped initiate, draft, coordinate or facilitate the campaign.