New Delhi: In a major step towards making Ganga Aviral (uninterrupted) and Nirmal (clean), Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated 6 sewer treatment plant (STP) in Uttarakhand on Tuesday through video conferencing as part of his ambitious project Namami Gange.

Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present at the program.

These includes upgradation of 27 MLD Jagjeetpur and 18 MLD Sarai and inauguration of 68 MLD sewage treatment plant at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar, 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh, 7.5 MLD STP at Chandreshwar Nagar & 5 MLD STP at Chorpani in Munni ki Reti and 1.01 MLD in Badrinath.

With these major projects completed, STPs have been put in place in all 17 towns in Uttrakhand along Ganga. 153 MLD new sewerage treatment capacity has been created and 45 MLD old STP has been upgraded.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Ganga Avalokan, first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river and launched a book, ‘Rowing down the Ganges’, co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga & Wildlife Institute of India which is an attempt to merge the biodiversity and culture of the Ganga river.

The logo of Jal Jeevan Mission and ‘Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis under Jal Jeevan Mission’ was also be unveiled by Prime Minister.

While addressing the program, PM Modi said, “Had the old been adopted the situation would not have improved. But we have moved forward with a new thinking and new approach. We have not limited the Namami Gange mission to simply the cleanliness of the Ganga, but also made it the largest and most comprehensive river conservation program in the country.”

He added that earlier also many programs where undertaken for cleaning Ganga but they lacked public participation and long-term vision. Under Namami Gange, a four-way approach was developed.

“We started laying a network of sewage treatment plants which has ensured that today almost no sewage water is discharged in Ganga,” he added.

PM Modi said that these plants have been built with futuristic view to accommodate capacity increase up to 15 years.

“Hundreds of towns and villages along the banks of Ganga have also been made free from open defecation,” he said, adding, “Along with Ganga rejuvenation of tributaries is also being done with same force.”

PM Modi further added that under Namami Gange, work of more than 30 thousand crore schemes is going on.

He added that in the past, 130 drains in Uttarakhand used to fall in the Ganga, but now they have been tapped.

He further emphasized that in merely 6 years, the capacity of STPs in Uttrakhand has increased by 4 times.

“People praised the Namami Gange’s effort in Prayagraj Kumbh and now further efforts are being made for ensuring aviral, nirmal Ganga during Haridwar Kumbh,” he said.

PM Modi said that now farmers are being attracted towards organic farming because of massive awareness programs.

He also spoke about Namami Gange’s contribution in Dolphin conservation in Ganga plains and said that led to announcement of Project Dolphin which further strengthen the efforts.

Jal Shakti Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized importance of publica participation in Ganga rejuvenation and informed that several steps have been taken to connect with people and develop trained community level volunteers such as Ganga Praharis and others in Ganga Grams.

He also spoke about Arth Ganga initiative in which focus is on improving economic condition of people living on the banks of Ganga.

He also shared that Namami Gange is working on promoting medicinal plantation and organic farming. He noted that first STP as Hybrid Annuity mode was completed in Haridwar with inauguration of 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur.

He emphasized that we are improving performance of sewerage projects with HAM of PPP and the approach of one city- one operator.