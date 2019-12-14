New Delhi: In his first meeting with the National Council for Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Ganga on Saturday to assess changes achieved under the Namami Gange project in the past few years. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi were also with him.

Watch Video

Kanpur: PM Modi takes a boat ride in river Ganga at Atal ghat, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi & Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat. He chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) today. pic.twitter.com/r0mk26QGAL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2019

PM Modi was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport.

‘नमामि गंगे’ एक सरकारी परियोजना भर नहीं है। यह एक सांस्कृतिक महायज्ञ है,जिसमें हर नागरिक की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। माँ गंगा को अविरल-निर्मल करना हमारा सांस्कृतिक और राष्ट्रीय धर्म है।

आइए सब मिल कर माँ गंगा को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने का संकल्प लें और इसे जनांदोलन बनाये।#NamamiGange pic.twitter.com/0ug3kcm2vx — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 14, 2019

The ministers, along with the PM, took the cruise at the newly built Atal Ghat near Ganga Barrage. The PM also took a selfie at the newly created selfie point at Seesmau nulla —the largest drain falling in the river. According to reports, this 128-year-old drain was a major contributor to Ganga’s pollution. Under the Namami Gange Programme, 13 out of 16 major drains in Kanpur have been tapped and driven away from the river. In the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that an improvement framework for Nirmal Ganga would require the fullest cooperation from the public at large and greater awareness through dissemination of best practices from cities situated along the banks of national rivers.