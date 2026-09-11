‘Namaste’ gesture, Lotus flower petals: What BRICS India 2026 logo means?

BRICS summit: The city's dressed in lights, murals, and all things BRICS to set the mood. India's hosting this year with the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.'

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Illuminated decorations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi (PTI image)

BRICS summit: The capital Delhi is busy preparing for the 18th BRICS summit. A quiet corner of Chanakyapuri, outside the security cordon, tells the story of the group itself. The city’s dressed in lights, murals, and all things BRICS to set the mood. India’s hosting this year with the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.’

The petals of the Lotus flower radiate the vibrant colors of all BRICS member countries. The ‘Namaste’ gesture captures India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration. The design reflects the broader BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital in view of the BRICS summit starting on Saturday. 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. The 18th BRICS summit is going to start from Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. 500 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye on every nook and corner of the national capital.

Delhi on guard for BRICS

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that while there will not be a complete shutdown of Delhi for the summit, traffic may be temporarily halted on some routes during the movement of VVIP convoys. Route diversions may be implemented and restrictions may be imposed on some roads.

Special preparations for VVIP movement

According to officials, traffic will continue as normal where security arrangements permit. There will be no fixed period for the restriction on public vehicles during the passage of the convoy of foreign heads of state . Vehicles will be moved in stages depending on the security situation and circumstances. Officials said that arrangements have been made to ensure the strictest security for foreign guests and minimize inconvenience to the general public.

Heads of state from around the world in Delhi

Other prominent leaders attending the conference include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). Delhi Police have conducted extensive inspections of designated routes for movement. Coordination meetings have also been held with several government agencies and officials from neighboring states.