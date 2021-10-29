New Delhi: Several people allegedly belonging to fringe Hindu outfits yet again disrupted Friday ‘namaz’ prayers in Gurugram’s Sector 12-A amid heavy police deployment. Holding up placards against the Gurugram administration, the protesters were claiming the designated prayer is private land that cannot be ‘intruded’.Also Read - Locals In Gurugram Sector 12 Protest Against Namaz At Public Place, Raise Slogans

Though the situation remained peaceful, a group of residents from nearby sectors and members of a Hindu group reportedly arrived at the time of namaz to voice their opposition to prayers being offered in an open space, citing "security" and traffic concerns. As per the reports around 30 protesters have been detained.

Last week as well, similar protests were witnessed in Gurugram's Sectors 12 and 47 when members of Hindu organizations and residents of Gurugram Sector-47, including women, reached a community namaz site (open ground) and raised slogans as well as performed 'aarti' during namaz.

Protesters had claimed that the prayers could led to “law and order problems”, a claim that several, including former Nuh MLA Zakir Hussain, denied. Speaking to reporters last week, Hussain, the administrator of Haryana Waqf Board and a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “This is just a political and publicity stunt. Namaz is being offered only at places allocated and there is no traffic or law and order situation. Some disgruntled elements are trying to attack communal harmony and the secular spirit of the Khattar government. This is a violation of one’s right to practise one’s religion.”

Mohammad Tahir, who works at a carpenter’s shop, said he had been coming to the site for more than two years but had witnessed objections only during the last two-three weeks. “Only for the past two-three weeks, some people come here and disrupt prayers and asked us to vacate the area. We are all wearing masks, following Covid-19 norms and praying in peace,” Tahir added.

“This land comes under the control of state government. As the residents here we object to anyone practising their faith on the roads and disrupt traffic movement. There is a security threat for all residents,” said a sector-47 resident.

The residents said those who had gathered to oppose namaz claimed that the sites designated in May 2018 by the district administration were for only a specific period. “Some residents arrived at the site for disruption of prayers. They said they don’t want the prayers to be continued in the open here. We informed them that this site is among the list of designated sites, “said a senior police officer, adding that at the site where prayers were offered in the open, the situation remained peaceful.