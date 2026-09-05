‘Namaz’ on road: UP Police arrest SP leader Haji Usman for offering prayers on road in Moradabad Circuit House

A case has been registered against Moradabad Samajwadi Party (SP) district vice-president Haji Mohammad Usman after a video allegedly showing him offering namaz inside the government Circuit House went viral on social media.

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'Namaz' on road: UP Police arrest SP leader Haji Usman for offering prayers on road in Moradabad Circuit House | Image: ANI

Moradabad: Moradabad Police on Saturday registered a case against Samajwadi Party (SP) district vice-president Haji Mohammad Usman after a video went viral on social media, in which he can be seen allegedly offering namaz inside the government Circuit House premises. The incident took place in the Majhola police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

In the alleged viral video Usman can be seen offering namaz behind his vehicle on a road in the Circuit House premises. Usman is the uncle of SP’s Bilari MLA Haji Irfan.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet. After examining the video, Public Works Department (PWD) Circuit House in-charge and Assistant Engineer Anit Kumar filed a complaint with the police. Police then lodged a case against Usman under Sections 285 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shedding light on the matter, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP, City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, “Here in the Majhola police station area, there is a Circuit House. Yesterday, the in-charge there submitted an application to Station Officer (SO) Majhola. In that, they alleged that they were given a video in which a person named Haji Usman was offering namaz against the rules in the premises of the Circuit House.”

Singh stated that Usman’s act, which affected traffic and people’s movement and was performed at a public place, is against the rules.

“After that, because of this kind of act, traffic and people’s movement there were affected. Such an act performed at a public place was against the rules. Considering all these allegations, we have registered a case under relevant sections and further investigative action and legal proceedings are being taken,” he added.

Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

(with ANI inputs)