Names of 6 soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor made public for the first time; to be immortalised at National War Memorial

The names of these martyred soldiers will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital.

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Names of 6 soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor made public for the first time; to be immortalised at National War Memorial( (Photo/Department of Military Affairs)

Five soldiers from the Indian Army and one sergeant from the Indian Air Force, who laid down their lives during ‘Operation Sindoor’, are set to be immortalised at the National War Memorial. Operation Sindoor was India’s military response against Pakistan in May last year. For the unversed, twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

What are the names of these martyred soldiers that will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital?

According to the news agency IANS report, the names of these martyred soldiers will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital. Their names will be engraved on the granite bricks at the memorial. For the first time, the identities of the six fallen soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice for the nation have been made public. The six brave soldiers martyred in ‘Operation Sindoor’ are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed India’s security doctrine- Remembering Bharat’s remarkable military operation

Two of the martyrs have also been honoured by the government for their bravery. They are Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who was awarded Vir Chakra posthumously while Sergeant Surendra Kumar was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal posthumously.

Notably, the ‘Tyag Chakra’ (Circle of Sacrifice) at National War Memorial is dedicated to the nation’s martyrs. It comprises 16 circular granite walls; the name, rank, and unit of every soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the country after Independence are inscribed on the bricks of these walls.