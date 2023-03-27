Home

Namibian Cheetah Dies From Kidney Disease In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Shasha was among the five female cheetahs that were flown in from Namibia earlier this year as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme.

Namibian Cheetah Dies From Kidney Disease: Shasha, one of the eight Cheetahs that was relocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, died on Monday from kidney disease. Shasha showed a sign of fatigue during her morning check-up and a medical examination revealed that she was dehydrated and had kidney-related problems. A further examination revealed that her creatinine levels were very high, which indicated infection in the kidney.

Shasha was among the five female cheetahs that were flown in from Namibia earlier this year as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme. The cheetah was one of two five-year-old female big cats released in Kuno by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, which also happened to be his birthday, last year.

In the initial days, all cheetahs were kept under observation in quarantine. They were released into larger hunting enclosures in November.

According to the Action Plan for Cheetah Introduction in India, at least 10-12 cheetahs are required to be imported from African countries annually for the next 5 years. In this context, the Government of India initiated bilateral negotiations with the Republic of South Africa in 2021 for cooperation in the field of Cheetah conservation.

The world’s first intercontinental translocation project aims at reintroducing the big cats in the country.

