Attention daily commuters! Namma Metro services to be suspended on Purple Line on THIS day; Check details

Namma Metro announced on Friday that services will be affected on the Purple Line for a few hours. Check out the details here

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Metro services will remain affected on Sunday. File image/PTI

Namma Metro services on a stretch of the Purple Line will be halted for two hours on Sunday (May 31), as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited undertakes crucial maintenance work between Attiguppe and Vijayanagar stations.

In a statement released on Friday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said metro train services between Deepanjali Nagar and KSR Metro stations will be temporarily suspended on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am to facilitate maintenance activities.

Will there be disruptions on other lines?

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that while services on one section of the Purple Line will remain suspended, metro operations on all other stretches will continue as per the usual timetable from 7 am onwards.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims 2026: Delhi Metro to begin early services on THESE lines this Sunday

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited stated that metro services on the entire Purple Line will return to normal from 9 am, including operations between Deepanjali Nagar and KSR Metro stations.

In view of the maintenance-related disruption, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited advised commuters to plan ahead and consider alternative travel arrangements if required.

Bengaluru Metro commuters slam long waiting time on Yellow Line

Nearly nine months after the Yellow Line became operational, passengers continue to complain about inadequate train frequency and extended waiting intervals, sparking criticism against Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Also Read: Gurugram Metro breaks down: Service halted for several minutes due to power cut, commuters walk on tracks – Video goes viral

Namma Metro’s Yellow Line was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, with commercial services beginning from August 11. While the project was seen as a major step towards reducing Bengaluru’s traffic woes, passengers claim that the low frequency of trains has failed to meet commuter needs.

Metro services on the Green and Purple Lines currently operate at intervals of three to four minutes during busy hours and five minutes during regular hours. However, Yellow Line commuters say trains are far less frequent, arriving only once every nine minutes in peak hours and every 14 minutes at other times.