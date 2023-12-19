NaMo App Launches ‘Jan Man Survey’; You Can Now Share Your Opinion About Performance of Local MP

New Delhi: The NaMo App or the Narendra Modi App, on Tuesday launched the #JaManSurvey, an innovative survey that aims to tap into the ‘Jan Man’—what is on the minds of the citizens—through an interesting and gamified interface. The ‘NaMo App,’ has established itself as a platform where PM Modi directly engages with citizens in meaningful discussions about India’s developmental journey.

What is the Jan Man Survey on NaMo App?

One of the key highlights of the survey is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas, such as the impact of government schemes and projects that excite respondents the most.

An interesting aspect of the Jan Man Survey is that it also allows the user to directly share their opinions about the performance of local Members of Parliament (MPs).

Additionally, it enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in the participants’ constituencies.

The BJP feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen’s perspective in the democratic process. It shall also allow the decision-makers to tap the mood of the people on ground.

How To Take Part in Survey

First Log in to the official website https://nm-4.com/janmansurvey

