Gurugram and Noida in minutes! Delhi-NCR commuters to get major relief with New Namo Bharat RRTS, travel time to slash by...

New Delhi: Good news for the commuters traveling between Gurugram and Noida as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has reportedly proposed a new high-speed corridor that will allow both the Namo Bharat train and Metro services to operate on the same route. According to the reports, teh officials have already submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Haryana government for approval. Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Greater Noida while improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.
Here are some of the key details:
The proposed corridor will stretch 63 kilometres from Gurugram to Greater Noida
The corridor will have around 50 km in Haryana and 13 km in Uttar Pradesh.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 19,390 crore and is expected to cut travel time between Gurugram and Noida to around 40 minutes.
A total of 22 stations have been proposed along the route, including seven Namo Bharat stations and 15 Metro stations.
It is important to note that IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram is expected to become one of the biggest transport hubs in the NCR.
The proposed Gurugram-Greater Noida corridor will intersect with the planned Sarai Kale Khan-Bawal Namo Bharat corridor
This will allow passengers to seamlessly travel towards Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Rewari and Dharuhera.
Along the same corridor, Metro services are also proposed.
Gurugram Metro stations
Sector 29
Millennium City Centre
Sector 52/52A
Wazirabad
Sector 57
Faridabad Metro stations
NIT-3
NIT-1
Sector 12-15 Crossing
Sector 80
Sector 81-82 Crossing
Sector 85-86 Crossing
Badshahpur
Noida Metro stations
Sector 135
Sector 141
The DPR will now be examined by agencies including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and municipal bodies in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the reports.