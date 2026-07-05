Gurugram and Noida in minutes! Delhi-NCR commuters to get major relief with New Namo Bharat RRTS, travel time to slash by…

Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Greater Noida while improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

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Namo Bharat trains will make travel between Gurugram and Noida easier. Representational image

New Delhi: Good news for the commuters traveling between Gurugram and Noida as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has reportedly proposed a new high-speed corridor that will allow both the Namo Bharat train and Metro services to operate on the same route. According to the reports, teh officials have already submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Haryana government for approval. Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Greater Noida while improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Here are some of the key details:

The proposed corridor will stretch 63 kilometres from Gurugram to Greater Noida

The corridor will have around 50 km in Haryana and 13 km in Uttar Pradesh.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 19,390 crore and is expected to cut travel time between Gurugram and Noida to around 40 minutes.

A total of 22 stations have been proposed along the route, including seven Namo Bharat stations and 15 Metro stations.

It is important to note that IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram is expected to become one of the biggest transport hubs in the NCR.

The proposed Gurugram-Greater Noida corridor will intersect with the planned Sarai Kale Khan-Bawal Namo Bharat corridor

This will allow passengers to seamlessly travel towards Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Rewari and Dharuhera.

The proposed Namo Bharat stations include:

Gurugram

Sector 61

Gwal Pahari (Sector 58 Chowk)

Faridabad

Sainik Colony

Bata Chowk

Sector 87-88 Chowk

Noida

Sector 142

Sector 168

Greater Noida

Two stations in Surajpur

Metro stations planned

Along the same corridor, Metro services are also proposed.

Gurugram Metro stations

Sector 29

Millennium City Centre

Sector 52/52A

Wazirabad

Sector 57

Faridabad Metro stations

NIT-3

NIT-1

Sector 12-15 Crossing

Sector 80

Sector 81-82 Crossing

Sector 85-86 Crossing

Badshahpur

Noida Metro stations

Sector 135

Sector 141

The DPR will now be examined by agencies including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and municipal bodies in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the reports.