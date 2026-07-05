  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Gurugram and Noida in minutes! Delhi-NCR commuters to get major relief with New Namo Bharat RRTS, travel time to slash by...

Gurugram and Noida in minutes! Delhi-NCR commuters to get major relief with New Namo Bharat RRTS, travel time to slash by…

Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Greater Noida while improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 5, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Gurugram and Noida in minutes! Delhi-NCR commuters to get major relief with New Namo Bharat RRTS, travel time to slash by...
Namo Bharat trains will make travel between Gurugram and Noida easier. Representational image

New Delhi: Good news for the commuters traveling between Gurugram and Noida as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has reportedly proposed a new high-speed corridor that will allow both the Namo Bharat train and Metro services to operate on the same route. According to the reports, teh officials have already submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Haryana government for approval. Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Greater Noida while improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Here are some of the key details:

  • The proposed corridor will stretch 63 kilometres from Gurugram to Greater Noida
  • The corridor will have around 50 km in Haryana and 13 km in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The project is estimated to cost Rs 19,390 crore and is expected to cut travel time between Gurugram and Noida to around 40 minutes.
  • A total of 22 stations have been proposed along the route, including seven Namo Bharat stations and 15 Metro stations.
  • It is important to note that IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram is expected to become one of the biggest transport hubs in the NCR.
  • The proposed Gurugram-Greater Noida corridor will intersect with the planned Sarai Kale Khan-Bawal Namo Bharat corridor
  • This will allow passengers to seamlessly travel towards Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Rewari and Dharuhera.

The proposed Namo Bharat stations include:

Gurugram

  • Sector 61
  • Gwal Pahari (Sector 58 Chowk)
  • Faridabad
  • Sainik Colony
  • Bata Chowk
  • Sector 87-88 Chowk

Noida

  • Sector 142
  • Sector 168
  • Greater Noida
  • Two stations in Surajpur

Metro stations planned

Read more: Big relief for NCR commuters! Gurugram-Noida Namo Bharat plans ready; Check stations, routes

Along the same corridor, Metro services are also proposed.

Gurugram Metro stations

  • Sector 29
  • Millennium City Centre
  • Sector 52/52A
  • Wazirabad
  • Sector 57

Faridabad Metro stations

  • NIT-3
  • NIT-1
  • Sector 12-15 Crossing
  • Sector 80
  • Sector 81-82 Crossing
  • Sector 85-86 Crossing
  • Badshahpur

Noida Metro stations

  • Sector 135
  • Sector 141

The DPR will now be examined by agencies including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and municipal bodies in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the reports.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.