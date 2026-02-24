Home

Namo Bharat RRTS creates history as over 1 Lakh passengers ride Delhi-Meerut corridor on its first full day of operations

Namo Bharat RRTS records over one lakh passengers on its first full day after launch, marking its highest-ever ridership and signaling a major boost to high-speed regional connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

Namo Bharat RRTS

The Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) logged over 1 lakh passengers on board its high-speed trains on Monday – recording highest-ever daily ridership on its very first day of full operations. Monday witnessed passengers thronging to take rides on RRTS trains on first full commercial day after the corridor was opened to public.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor, along with Meerut Metro’s new section, was inaugurated on Sunday by PM Modi.

Crowds Started Piling Up Since Early Morning At Stations

Videos on social media showed long queues of passengers waiting to board the Namo Bharat RRTS trains since early morning at stations spread across Delhi-Meerut corridor. Special focus was on Begumpul station in Meerut where passengers waited patiently to become among the first ones to ride on India’s newest mass rapid transit system.

Many passengers clicked selfies and group photographs with families and children before entering the train coaches.

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Speed details, travel time, route and automatic cleaning technology inside

National Anthem Sung In ‘Namo Bharat’ Train Coaches

Videos shared on Twitter showed people chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” inside some train coaches of Namo Bharat RRTS on Monday. Flower petals were also being offered on platforms by passengers at certain stations when trains arrived.

NCRTC Commends Orderly Passenger Movement At Stations

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) released visuals from stations showing orderly movement of passengers queuing up at ticket counters and entry gates. NCRTC officials were stationed at stations to assist first-time passengers and counsel them on safety measures.

NCRTC has said trains running on Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will run until 10 pm on Monday. Therefore, total ridership today is expected to cross the landmark of 1 lakh passengers comfortably.

Celebrate Better Connectivity Between Delhi, Meerut With RRTS

Rapid transit system trains running on Delhi-Meerut corridor will ply at speeds of up to 180 km/hour. RRTS will connect Delhi with Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut reducing travel time between the destinations significantly.

Millions of commuters across NCR rely on roadways to commute between Delhi and Meerut due to lack of better options. But now with Namo Bharat RRTS trains operational, passengers can save lot of time by taking the faster mode of public transport.

