Namo Bharat travel gets simpler: NCMC users get trip pass – Check options, validity, refund and key details

NCRTC Launches Trip Pass For NCMC Users: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a Trip Pass facility in Namo Bharat trains, helping daily commuters book trips in advance and save time. The trip pass is specially designed for National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users who regularly travel on the same route. Once the eligible NCMC member loads trip pass on an NCMC, the system deducts trip cost when the passenger travel.
According to an official, “Trip passes can be purchased from the counter commonly located near the AFC gates. Further top-ups of the pass can be done at Ticket Vending Machines at Namo Bharat stations.”
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