Namo Bharat Update: Stations on Delhi–Meerut route to become new cultural hubs as NCRTC partners with IGNCA to showcase art and heritage

A journey on Namo Bharat may soon offer commuters a glimpse into Indian history and culture. Check details here.

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Namo Bharat Update: Stations on Delhi–Meerut route to become new cultural hubs as NCRTC partners with IGNCA to showcase art and heritage | Image: ANI

Namo Bharat Stations To Become New Cultural Hubs: Passengers of Namo Bharat trains will soon have a glimpse of Indian history and culture as stations along the Delhi–Meerut corridor will be redesigned to showcase Indian art and heritage. NCRTC has announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to bring the country’s art, culture and heritage closer to its passengers through Namo Bharat stations. The stations along the Delhi-Meerut route will have exhibitions, literary programmes, workshops and cultural showcases in the coming months.

NCRTC, IGNCA Join Hands To Bring India’s Rich Art, Culture And Heritage To Namo Bharat Stations

While Delhi has been at the heart of the country’s political and cultural journey for centuries, Meerut and its surrounding region carry memories that not only reach back to the Mahabharata era but of the First War of Independence, which started in this very city in 1857. It is against this rich historical backdrop that the partnership between NCRTC and IGNCA acquires a special significance.

The two organisations will work together to explore and facilitate a range of cultural and public engagement initiatives at Namo Bharat station premises, including curated art and cultural exhibitions, heritage showcases, literary events, workshops, lectures, awareness programmes and other initiatives that bring India’s diverse artistic and cultural traditions into everyday public spaces.

Namo Bharat Stations To Blend Daily Travel With India’s Rich Cultural Heritage

At present, the Namo Bharat Corridor is serving about 1.1 lakh commuters daily, and this number is constantly witnessing a rising trend. It has also crossed the milestone of 4.5 crore commuter journeys. This reflects the growing trust and preference for this new-age transit mode and shaping the stations into important public spaces in the cities and communities they connect. The collaboration seeks to build on this natural public connect and create opportunities for commuters and visitors to discover different facets of India’s cultural heritage during their everyday journeys. This partnership is built on the idea that culture need not always wait for people to find it; sometimes, it can meet them on their way.

Under this MoU, IGNCA will bring its expertise in the preservation, promotion and dissemination of India’s artistic, cultural and heritage traditions, while NCRTC will provide a public platform within its station premises for curated cultural initiatives.

The partnership will also create opportunities for students, artists, cultural practitioners, educational institutions and other communities to engage with Namo Bharat stations through programmes that encourage learning, participation and appreciation of India’s cultural diversity.

NCRTC Expands Namo Bharat’s Role From Transit Hubs To Vibrant Cultural Spaces

Notably, the initiative is a part of NCRTC’s larger effort to transform NCRTC’s larger effort to transform Namo Bharat stations into vibrant social hubs. The partnership will also give artists of IGNCA to showcase their art to a wider and more diverse audience. As Namo Bharat continues to connect several cities, its stations will now bring several stories to passengers through art and culture, showcasing India’s rich history and traditions.

(with ANI inputs)