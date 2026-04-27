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Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters! Metro to run from Vaishali to Gokulpuri, travel time to Hindon Airport set to cut by..., Namo Bharat connectivity to...

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters! Metro to run from Vaishali to Gokulpuri, travel time to Hindon Airport set to cut by…, Namo Bharat connectivity to…

DPRs had been prepared earlier but failed to take off due to lack of funds. This time, integration with Namo Bharat is expected to improve funding prospects.

Metro to run from Vaishali to Gokulpuri (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development that promises to give a major boost to urban infrastructure and transport in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for three new metro corridors in the district. It is important to note that the proposed metro corridor from Delhi’s Gokulpuri to Ghaziabad’s Mohannagar and Vaishali is coming up as the key project that could transform connectivity in the region.

As per the GDA officials, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon submit the final report. The primary DPR suggests that the most ambitious project is the Gokulpuri–Vaishali–Mohannagar route, with a proposed length of around 16 km. This corridor will not only reduce travel time between Delhi and Ghaziabad but will also significantly ease access to Hindon Airport.

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Project cost estimated at Rs 4,500 crore

At present the public transport options to reach Hindon Airport are limited. Soon after the corridor gets operational, people from far-flung areas of Delhi will be able to use the metro to catch flights. The total estimated cost of the three corridors is around Rs 4,500 crore. Similar DPRs had been prepared earlier but failed to take off due to lack of funds. This time, integration with Namo Bharat is expected to improve funding prospects.

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Here are some of the key details:

The Gokulpuri–Mohannagar–Vaishali corridor will pass through some of the busiest areas.

According to the primary DPR, the 16-km stretch will include major stations such as Gokulpuri, Gagan Vihar, Pasonda, Hindon Airport, Mohannagar, Sahibabad, and Vaishali.

The biggest beneficiaries will be passengers traveling to and from Hindon Airport.

Delhi commuters will be able to take the metro from Gokulpuri and get down close to the airport.

GDA will require financial support from both the state and central governments.

Mohannagar station will serve as an interchange point, allowing passengers to switch to the Red Line and other routes.

As per the primary DPR, another corridor is proposed from Noida Sector-62 (Electronic City) to Sahibabad Namo Bharat station.

This 5.1-km route will have five stations—Vaibhav Khand, Shakti Khand, DPS Indirapuram, Vasundhara, and Sahibabad.

Residents of densely populated areas like Indirapuram and Vasundhara will gain direct connectivity to Noida and Meerut.

With metro and Namo Bharat integration at Sahibabad, passengers will be able to reach Meerut or Delhi within minutes.

Commuters from Noida will also be able to switch to Namo Bharat at Sahibabad.

Old railway station to be linked with bus terminal

It is important to note that the GDA has also approved a third route—an extension from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Stand) metro station to the old Ghaziabad railway station. As per the officials, this approximately 3-km stretch will be highly beneficial. Currently, commuters depend on autos or rickshaws between the metro station and the railway station, leading to congestion. Once completed, passengers arriving by train will be able to directly access the metro.

According to the primary DPR, this route will connect the older parts of Ghaziabad directly to Delhi’s metro network, saving both time and effort for residents.

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