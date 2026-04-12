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Namo Bharat will run from Delhi to Haridwar-Rishikesh, to cut down travel time drastically

Namo Bharat will run from Delhi to Haridwar-Rishikesh, to cut down travel time drastically

This corridor will serve as a reliable alternative to the long traffic jams often encountered on the highway.

Officials believe that this project will provide a significant boost to both tourism and the economy.

New Delhi: There is good news for people traveling from Delhi to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The Namo Bharat train, currently operating between Delhi and Meerut, is soon expected to extend its services to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The Uttarakhand government has proposed extending the Namo Bharat (RRTS) network beyond Meerut to reach Haridwar and Rishikesh—a proposal currently under consideration by the Central Government.

Travel Time Will Reduce Significantly

Currently, the Namo Bharat train operates along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. According to media reports, the proposal suggests extending this rapid rail service from Modipuram in Meerut along National Highway-58 to reach Haridwar and Rishikesh. If this extension is implemented, the journey from Delhi-NCR to Rishikesh will be completed in just 2.5 to 3 hours. Currently, reaching Rishikesh takes approximately 6 to 7 hours.

Which Cities Will the Train Pass Through?

Several key stations are being considered as part of this expansion. This initiative will significantly strengthen connectivity between Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The proposed route will include the following new stations:

Western Uttar Pradesh: Daurala, Sakauti, Khatauli, and Purkazi.

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Uttarakhand: Roorkee, Haridwar (Jwalapur), and Rishikesh.

Boost for Tourism and Economy

A high-level meeting regarding this proposal has already taken place between Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Officials believe that this project will provide a significant boost to both tourism and the economy.

This corridor will serve as a reliable alternative to the long traffic jams often encountered on the highway, particularly during peak tourist seasons and major religious events such as the Kumbh Mela.

Improved connectivity is expected to provide tremendous momentum to the tourism, real estate, and local business sectors in Western UP and Uttarakhand.

For residents of Delhi-NCR, weekend trips and pilgrimages will become more convenient than ever before.

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