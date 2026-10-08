‘Nana Patekar never hesitated to express what he believed in,’ mourns PM Modi on actor’s sudden demise

After being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Nana Patekar was administered CPR for nearly an hour, but he could not be saved.

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'Nana Patekar never hesitated to express what he believed in,' mourns PM Modi on actor's sudden demise (Pic: X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of legendary actor Nana Patekar who died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. PM Modi also extended condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remembered Patekar for his versatility, creativity and unforgettable characters. He also lauded how vocal the actor was.

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.”

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

Patekar was found unconscious at his Goa residence, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead. According to ANI, he was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. It is being reported that Nana Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am. Initial investigations suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest. After being brought to the hospital, doctors tried to revive him for about 45 minutes, but he did not respond and was declared dead.

What the doctor said

“Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, said, “Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital… he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved. As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock.”

“By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious… So they sent his caretaker to the hospital… He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive… They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker.”