Nana Patekar to be cremated with full state honours, announces Devendra Fadnavis

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away at the age of 75. The Maharashtra government has announced that his funeral will be held with state honours.

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Nana Patekar to be cremated with full state honours, announces Devendra Fadnavis (Pic:X)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday morning in Goa, will be cremated with full State honours, the Maharashtra government said. According to ANI, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar. He condoled the demise of Nana Patekar and assured the Patekar family of all possible support. CM also told Malhar that the Maharashtra government is preparing for a funeral with full state honours for Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar’s final journey will take him back to Maharashtra. His final rites are expected to take place at his farmhouse in Donje, near Pune—a location with which he held a deep personal connection. The state government has announced that Nana will be accorded a state funeral, recognising his contribution to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Remembering the Prahar actor, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis called him a patriot and a social worker. Talking about Nam Foundation, the CM said, “Those who worked in our border areas, worked with our military and also took up the task of famine relief through Nam Foundation after the famine in Maharashtra, worked in so many different villages through water conservation and inspired people due to which they became very popular among the people.”

He added, “The sudden demise of Nana Patekar, a very strong artist of Indian cinema and a very good person, is a big loss. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, he not only pleased the people with different types of films but also enlightened the people and we know him as a patriot. Especially he was a very sensitive kind of person. He did a lot of good work for different components of the society and his sudden demise today is a big shock for all of us. Personally, I had very close relations with him. For me he was like a brother, like a guide, like a friend. His departure will definitely be missed by everyone.”

PM Modi condoles actor’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of legendary actor Nana Patekar who died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. PM Modi also extended condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remembered Patekar for his versatility, creativity and unforgettable characters. He also lauded how vocal the actor was. “Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.”