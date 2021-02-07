New Delhi: A 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydro project was washed away after a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday. Besides, part of an under-construction hydropower project of state-run power major NTPC was also damaged by the avalanche. “An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police,” NTPC said in a tweet. Also Read - Kedarnath 2? Glacial Burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Grim Reminder of 2013 Deluge

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was informed about the same at an emergency meeting. The panel was also informed that people trapped in a hydropower project tunnel were rescued by the ITBP, while efforts are on to rescue those trapped in another tunnel. The Central Water Commission (CWC), however, informed that there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained.

Rescue Operations to Continue Overnight

All-out efforts are being made to ensure that all missing people are traced and accounted for. More than 200 ITBP personnel are on the spot, and one column of the Engineering Task Force (ETF) of the Army, with all rescue equipment, has been deployed. The Indian Army was also pressed into service to carry out rescue operations.

Besides, seven diving teams of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force assets, both fixed wing as well as rotary, are on standby. The Army Aviation Wing has also been pressed into service to carry out an aerial survey and evacuate trapped people. “One advanced light helicopter and two Cheetah helicopters are evacuating persons in the area,” news agency IANS quogted an army official as saying.

Two medical teams and engineering task force were also pressed into service.

10 Bodies Recovered, 125 Missing

At least ten bodies have been recovered, while 125 people are missing and the number is likely to rise further. Confirming the same, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that ITBP and National and State Disaster Relief Force personnel are undertaking relief and rescue operations in the affected areaa. He also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of all the deceased.

Addressing the media, Rawat said: “30 people are missing from the Rishi Ganga project only and the company is not able to give exact number as their documents are also missing.” On the government response to the tragedy, he said,”We have all the expertise… Our main priority to rescue more people and save lives.”