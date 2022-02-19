New Delhi: The popular tourist spot of Nandi Hills in Karnataka will soon get its own ropeway as the state cabinet gave its nod for the project for its development and operation at the place. The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its green signal for the development and operation of passenger ropeway at Nandi Hills under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Expressing his happiness on the cabinet nod for the long-awaited ropeway project, state Health Minister and Chikkaballapur MLA K. Sudhakar said, “Nandi Hills located in Chikkaballpaur district, just around 60 km from Bengaluru, has emerged as a popular weekend getaway for youngsters.Also Read - Hijab Row: Student Asked To Remove Tilak From Forehead To Enter Karnataka College

“Apart from its rich biodiversity, trekking trails and scenic beauty, the presence of historic Bhoganandishwara temple makes Nandi Hills a potential must-see tourist destination in Karnataka. I am extremely happy that the long-awaited ropeway project will see the light of the day very soon. With passenger ropeway and other modern amenities, Nandi Hills will become an international tourist destination and will be a significant milestone in the development journey of Chikkaballapura,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Also Read - 'Not Okay With Removing Hijab': Karnataka Teacher Resigns From College

Nandi Hills Ropeway Project: 5 Key Points