New Delhi: The popular tourist spot of Nandi Hills in Karnataka will soon get its own ropeway as the state cabinet gave its nod for the project for its development and operation at the place. The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its green signal for the development and operation of passenger ropeway at Nandi Hills under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Expressing his happiness on the cabinet nod for the long-awaited ropeway project, state Health Minister and Chikkaballapur MLA K. Sudhakar said, "Nandi Hills located in Chikkaballpaur district, just around 60 km from Bengaluru, has emerged as a popular weekend getaway for youngsters.
"Apart from its rich biodiversity, trekking trails and scenic beauty, the presence of historic Bhoganandishwara temple makes Nandi Hills a potential must-see tourist destination in Karnataka. I am extremely happy that the long-awaited ropeway project will see the light of the day very soon. With passenger ropeway and other modern amenities, Nandi Hills will become an international tourist destination and will be a significant milestone in the development journey of Chikkaballapura," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
Nandi Hills Ropeway Project: 5 Key Points
- The passenger ropeway will be constructed for Nandi Hills which is located on Bengaluru’s outskirts and emerged as a must visit stop on visiting tourists’ itineraries. Weekends and public holidays see Bengaluru residents make a beeline to the popular hill top picnic spot.
- The overall project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 93.40 crore in PPP model on Design Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) basis.
- The proposed ropeway will be 2.93 km long and will have 18 towers with round trip time of 28 minutes with 50 cabins and 10 passengers in each gondola.
- The Nandi Hills project will also include modern amenities for tourists like restaurant, food court and shops, a government official said.
- The ropeway project is expected to cut down vehicular traffic to the hill top.