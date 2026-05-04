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Nandigram Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari in focus as TMC, BJP & Congress await crucial vote count outcome

Nandigram Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari in focus as TMC, BJP & Congress await crucial vote count outcome

Nandigram Election Results 2026 Live: Suvendu Adhikari leads BJP fight as TMC, Congress and CPI vie in this crucial West Bengal seat.

Nandigram Assembly Election Results Live Updates

Nandigram Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Nandigram, a general category Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, is one of seven segments under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. The seat comprises the Nandigram I and Nandigram II community development blocks and came into existence in 1967 after the merger of the erstwhile Nandigram North and South constituencies, which were in place between 1951 and 1967. Here are all the updates you need to know about Nandigram Assembly Election Results.

Why is Nandigram Assembly Election Results important?

Located around 70 km south-west of Kolkata and about 33 km from Tamluk, the district headquarters, Nandigram lies close to key towns such as Haldia (13 km), Mahishadal (19 km), and Egra (48 km). The constituency also shares proximity with the South 24 Parganas district across the river.

Key details on Nandigram Assembly Election Results 2026

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the constituency remains one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the state. While the BJP may draw confidence from recent performances, the narrow margins seen in both 2021 and 2024 underline the highly competitive nature of the contest. The All India Trinamool Congress is expected to mount a strong challenge, and speculation over Mamata Banerjee potentially returning to contest from Nandigram adds further intrigue.

Nandigram Assembly Election Results: List of top candidates

Name Party Votes Suvendu Adhikari BJP – Sekh Jariatul Hossain INC – Santi Gopal Giri CPI – Pabitra Kar AITC –

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari vs West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to ‘dramabazi’ (theatrics) in front of a counting centre here the previous night.

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Also read: West Bengal Exit Poll: BJP snatches West Bengal for the first time from Mamata Banerjee with more than 140 seats, predicts ZEENIA AI Exit Poll

Talking to reporters at the BJP election office in Bhabanipur, Adhikari said the CM may continue “such antics” for two more days, but it will not change the verdict.

Also read: Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Zeenia will predict winners and losers; Check when and where to watch

“What she is doing is nothing short of ‘dramabazi’. She rushed to the counting centre in a vehicle with facilities like a washroom and stayed there for four hours. Even if she wants to change the outcome, that will never happen,” Adhikari, who is contesting against the TMC supremo from Bhabanipur constituency, said.

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